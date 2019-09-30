EVESHAM >> On Sept. 7, a 76-year-old woman arrived at the Evesham Police Department reporting that a subject who portrayed himself in a romantic relationship with her defrauded her out of $125,000.
The victim reported that she believed that she was in an online dating relationship with a male who she met on the dating app “OurTime”. The male requested that she send him $125,000 to cover fees for him to enter the United States and become a resident so they could pursue their relationship together. The victim received a loan from a bank and provided the male with access to an account that the loan was deposited in.
Evesham investigators were able to identify the male from ATM cameras where he withdrew the money. An arrest warrant was issued and on Sept. 25, the male was arrested by the Old Bridge Police Department and turned over to Evesham Police Department.
Sulaimon Kadelu, age 30, of Old Bridge Township, was arrested and charged with 2nd degree Theft and 2nd degree Money Laundering. He was lodged in the Burlington County Jail.