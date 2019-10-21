On Oct. 19 at approximately 6:30 p.m., a male matching the description from the October 11, 2019 incident, was observed once again leaving anti-Semitic literature on vehicles, this time occurring in the Marlton Crossings Parking Lot.
Responding Evesham police officers searched the area and were unable to locate the male. Officers removed approximately 75 anti-Semitic fliers from vehicles. Investigators were able to obtain surveillance video of the suspect.
If anyone has information on this suspect, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.
ETPD Investigate Anti-Semitic Fliers Left on Vehicles
