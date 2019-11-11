EVESHAM >> On Nov. 3 at 5 p.m., the pictured suspects shoplifted eight Apple iPhones from the Apple Store, located at 500 South Route 73 here.
Once inside the store, the suspects went to an iPhone 11 display table and removed eight phones, valued at $8,800. The pair then fled the store on foot and were observed entering into a Volkswagen with unknown Florida registration.
If anyone knows the identity of these suspects, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.