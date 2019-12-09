The Evesham Police Department is requesting your assistance in identifying the depicted male and female. On Oct. 22, a Marlton resident received a phone call and text-message from an unknown (888) number, with the caller ID name of TD Bank Customer Service.
The female answered the second call and a male identified himself as an employee of TD Bank Fraudulent Department and requested to verify her personal information, debt card number and pin number. The female provided the male with the requested information, then the male hung up after the female grew suspicious.
The pictured suspects withdrew $743 out of the victim’s bank account at a Chase Bank in Jersey City shortly after the phone call.
If anyone knows the identity of these suspects, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.