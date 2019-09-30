The Evesham Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the depicted male and vehicle.
On Sept. 1 at 2:33 a.m., a male drove onto a construction site at the Barclay Chase Apartment Complex and stole two generators. The stolen generators were reported to be a Predator 8750 and a Royal 4000, with a total loss over $1,300.
If anyone knows the identity of this male, or information regarding the truck, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.