EVESHAM >> On Oct. 21, 2019, at 2:23 p.m., Evesham police officers responded to the Black Run Preserve on Kettle Run Road for a report of five unattended vehicles that were broken into.
Initial investigation determined that an unknown male, wearing black clothing was observed smashing out a vehicle’s window and removing property from inside. The suspect stole a purse, electronic equipment and phones. The suspect fled the area in a gray Jeep with New Jersey registration.
On Jan. 17, after an extensive investigation, members of the Evesham Township Investigative Bureau were able to identify and charge a Florida man with burglarizing the five vehicles.
Charged: Tyrone Parker, 38, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was charged with five counts of Burglary, Theft, Criminal Mischief and Possession of Burglary Tools. His current whereabouts are unknown.
THe Evesham police reminds residents to always immediately report all suspicious activity to the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1111 or 911 for crimes in progress.