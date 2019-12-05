Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that a 62-year-old Evesham Township man has pled guilty to possession of child pornography.
Scott J. Lucas, of Sheffield Drive, faces incarceration when sentenced March 4 on one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Third Degree). Lucas was employed by the Evesham Township Municipal Utilities Authority at the time of his arrest in March 2019.
The investigation began after the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit received information regarding Lucas’s online activity from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The investigation, which included the execution of a search warrant at his residence, revealed that Lucas would use online search engines to locate pictures of nude pre-pubescent girls.
The investigation was conducted by the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit, with assistance from United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office, and the Evesham Township Police Department.
Lucas is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Steve Eife, supervisor of the Special Victims Section of the BCPO Major Crimes Unit.
The lead investigator was BCPO Detective Kevin Sobotka. The High-Tech Crimes Unit is a member of the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the New Jersey State Police Cyber Terrorism Task Force.