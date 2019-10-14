EVESHAM >> The Evesham Police Department is conducting an investigation into anti-Semitic literature found on several vehicles parked in the Fleming’s Steak House, 500 South Route 73 parking lot here.
Evesham police officers were called to the restaurant on Oct. 10 at 10:30 p.m., after patrons of the establishment reported finding hand-typed printouts on three vehicles. One of the fliers appeared to have information containing anti-Israel statements and the others were anti-Jewish in nature.
Patrons reported observing an older white male, medium build with a paunch, comb-over hair style, and wearing a teal jumpsuit, leaving the literature on the vehicles. An investigator responded to the scene and collected the items of evidence.
"The Evesham Township Police Department will conduct a thorough investigation into identifying the individual who is responsible for distributing this anti-Semitic literature. I want to ensure the residents of Evesham and the Jewish community that we will not tolerate this type of bias intimidation in our community", Chief Christopher Chew said.
Mayor Jaclyn Veasy also released a special statement to further condemn the incident.
“Evesham Township has absolutely zero tolerance for such flagrant anti-Semitism, or any other form of evil and bigotry in our town,” Veasy said. “I call on all of Evesham’s residents and businesses to come together at this time and join me in condemning such shameless displays of hatred. I also have full faith that our highly-decorated ETPD will not relent in the investigation of this incident until police can identify anyone responsible and see that they’re prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
If anyone has information on this suspect, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.