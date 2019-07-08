EVESHAM >> On June 25, the pictured suspect attempted to cash stolen checks that were previously stolen from a vehicle parked at the Marlton Sports Complex at 1010 Tuckerton Toad here.
The checks were stolen on June 24 when a suspect(s) smashed out the window of a vehicle parked in the lot while the family was watching a child’s soccer game.
If anyone knows the identity of this suspect you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.