EVESHAM >> During the early morning hours of Nov. 20, two suspects entered two commercial business on Route 70 here, targeting cash.
Investigation determined that two masked suspects, between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. forced entry through the rear doors of Moore Bagels (65 East Route 70) and Dunkin Donuts (901 West Route 70). Once inside the businesses they target cash drawers and safes. The burglars stole approximately $1,500 in cash.
If anyone knows the identity of the suspects or information regarding the crime, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.