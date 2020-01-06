EVESHAM >> On Dec. 27, 2019 at approximately 8:40 p.m., the Evesham Police Department investigated a male who attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at the Marlton Diner, located at 781 West Route 70 here.
The same male is believed to have passed counterfeit bills on the same date in several other Camden County towns.
If anyone knows the identity of the male, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.