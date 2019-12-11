EVESHAM >> On Dec. 2, the pictured suspect stole a victim’s wallet from her purse while she was shopping at Trader Joe’s, located at 300 South Route 73 here.
The suspect then used the victim’s credit cards on the same date at the Marlton Target store to purchase $800 in prepaid Visa gift cards.
If anyone knows the identity of this suspect you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.