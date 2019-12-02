EVESHAM >> On Nov. 9, the pictured suspects stole a victim’s wallet from her purse while she was shopping in the produce section of Whole Foods Market here.
The suspect then used the victim’s credit cards on the same date at the Marlton Apple store to purchase more than $2,000 in electronics.
If anyone knows the identity of these suspects you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411