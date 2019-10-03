The Evesham Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the male in the surveillance photo, who burglarized the Duck Donuts, 101 S. Route 73, Suite 141, at 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 21..
Investigation determined that the male entered the business by prying open the rear door. The suspect then proceeded to the back office where he picked up and walked out with a small safe. The male then re-enters the business and crawls to the front of the store and opens both registers. He flees the business with approximately $800 in cash.
If anyone knows the identity of this male, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.