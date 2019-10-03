suspect

The Evesham Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the male in the surveillance photo, who burglarized the Duck Donuts, 101 S. Route 73, Suite 141, at 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 21..

Investigation determined that the male entered the business by prying open the rear door. The suspect then proceeded to the back office where he picked up and walked out with a small safe. The male then re-enters the business and crawls to the front of the store and opens both registers. He flees the business with approximately $800 in cash.

If anyone knows the identity of this male, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.

