EVESHAM >> Evesham Township residents are already poised to benefit from last year’s decision by the Burlington County Board of Chosen Freeholders to revive the county’s popular Municipal Parks Grant Program.
As of the board’s Jan. 22 meeting, the freeholders awarded Evesham with a $200,000 grant to improve parks in the township. The grant was part of the total $3.6 million in awards the freeholders approved for more than 20 municipalities across the county.
For Evesham Township’s award, the municipality applied for funding to replace tot lots at parks in the Green Lane Farms, Springside, Brush Hollow and London Square neighborhoods, as well as the walking path at Green Lane Farms.
With the walking path, the township hopes to eliminate any holes or unevenness in the path to complement the basketball courts, tennis courts, softball field and other open areas for field sports that already exist at the facility.
Evesham Township applied to Municipal Parks Grant Program for these specific projects based on comments and concerns the township has received from members of the public.
In addition to those concerns, investing in parks that are already established in neighborhoods throughout town allows Evesham Township to keep neighborhoods attractive and viable for both current and future residents.
“We’re deeply appreciative of the Burlington County Freeholders for choosing Evesham Township and our projects as recipients in the 2019 Municipal Parks Grant Program,” Mayor Jaclyn Veasy said. “This grant allows Evesham to make even further investments in our already beautifully-maintained park system and respond to direct requests from our residents.”
As part of the county’s efforts to preserve open space and farmland, The Burlington County Municipal Park Development Program offers grants to municipalities in Burlington County seeking to develop or improve their parks for outdoor recreation, both active and passive.
With grants awarded from the county’s open space and farmland preservation fund, municipalities can apply to receive up to a total of $250,000 to construct, improve or repair municipal parks.
“Evesham Township’s successful application and award of this funding once again marks the township’s commitment to pursuing each and every grant opportunity available,” Veasy said. “This grant will allow the municipality to continue to keep costs stable as we simultaneously improve facilities and services for our residents.”