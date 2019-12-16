EVESHAM >> Bing Crosby and Michael Bublé will be home for Christmas, but what about the loving animals just waiting to be adopted at the Burlington County Animal Shelter?
With those animals in mind this holiday season, Evesham Township and the Burlington County Animal Shelter are teaming up to hold Evesham’s first-ever township-sponsored animal adoption event on Dec. 21.
The event will feature cats, dogs, kittens and puppies all onsite, all of which are currently available for adoption from the county shelter.
If an animal has already been spayed or neutered, residents will be able to fill out an application and adopt an animal that same day. If an animal has not been spayed or neutered, the animal will be returned to the shelter until the procedure has been completed.
Adoptions fees will be $60 for kittens, $75 for dogs and $100 for puppies. Adult cats will be free to adopt.
The adoption event is the brainchild of the Evesham Youth Advisory Committee (YAC), which will be hosting the event on behalf of Evesham Township.
YAC allows local Evesham students (middle school through high school age) to meet monthly to learn more about the operations of local government and plan ways to give back to the local community.
Members of YAC can often been seen volunteering their time at local events, such as the Evesham Harvest Fest and the Evesham Winterfest, as well as holding charity fundraisers or organizing collection drives for local causes.
The upcoming adoption on Dec. 21 is just the latest way the members of YAC hope to give back to their community by uniting needy animals with families looking to open their loving homes.
The members of YAC also have the full support of Mayor Jaclyn Veasy and Evesham Township Council for this great new event.
“I am so excited for this opportunity to share an animal adoption event with our town,” said Deputy Mayor Heather Cooper, who serves as liaison to the Evesham Youth Advisory Committee. “The youth advisors on this committee have such great ideas to engage our community. I am filled with joy seeing all they have learned and participated in this year! What a great year-end event just in time for the holidays.”
The upcoming township-sponsored adoption event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, at the Evesham Township Municipal Building, located at 984 Tuckerton Road.
For more details, call 856-988-4421.
The Youth Advisory Committee is also lending support to the county shelter this holiday season with a collection drive for much needed supplies.
YAC is requesting items such as pet beds, treats, cleaning supplies, towels, any pet food (wet or dry), blankets, sheets and laundry detergent.
Any and all donations can be dropped off in the receptacle located in the lobby of the Evesham Township municipal building by Dec. 20.