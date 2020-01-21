EVESHAM >> Community service. Civic engagement. Lasting friendships.
These are just some of the words that can be used to describe the Evesham Township Youth Advisory Committee (YAC).
With those words in mind, prospective members are invited to learn more about YAC by attending the Youth Advisory Committee’s annual open house event on Thursday, Feb. 13.
For nearly a decade, YAC has provided a conduit for teenage students to serve their community while also learning more about the municipal process that governs it.
YAC allows all Evesham students in grades six through 12 to attend monthly meetings where students plan their own community service projects, in addition to discussing the government process.
Whether it’s activities such as collecting supplies for the Burlington County Animal Shelter, or teens willing to offer their time on weekends and holidays to volunteer at community festivals, YAC keeps Evesham’s teenagers engaged in the community where they live.
The committee also offers Evesham’s teenagers an outlet where they can have their voices heard in local government by connecting directly with the township’s elected officials and staff.
With the group started by former Evesham Township Councilwoman Deb Hackman in 2011, and with current Deputy Mayor Heather Cooper now serving as council liaison to the committee, members of YAC are never far from the ear of those who shape municipal policy in Evesham Township on a daily basis.
“I never cease to be amazed at the inquisitive and forward-thinking students we have as part of our Youth Advisory Committee,” Cooper said. “These kids are consistently presenting new ideas to engage our community and already take ownership of Evesham’s future.”
In 2019, the committee even once again hosted a mock township council meeting where YAC officers sat on the same dais as township council to debate municipal issues, with Mayor Jaclyn Veasy serving as “township clerk” for the students.
Some YAC students even accepted paid internships with Evesham Township in the summer of 2019 to get firsthand experience in how Evesham Township is able to continually provide top-quality services to its residents.
“The best part about YAC for me is being able to gain service hours and experience in government while still having fun, meeting new people, and getting involved in the town I’ve lived in all my life,” said YAC Vice President Brooke Shapiro, a current sophomore at Cherokee High School.
“I love meeting new people while volunteering in our community,” added YAC President Sara Alway, a current senior at Cherokee.
The Evesham Youth Advisory Committee 2020 Open House will take place on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the first floor courtroom of the Evesham Township Municipal Building, 984 Tuckerton Road.
For more information, call 856-988-4421 or email at youthadvisoryevesham@gmail.com.
The upcoming open house will also provide an interactive session where attendees can learn about the voting process through participating in the New Jersey Mock Election.
Visit www.njmockelection.org to learn more.