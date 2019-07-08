PENNSAUKEN >> The Food Bank of South Jersey (FBSJ) recently hosted more than 100 children at “Kidsfest,” a kick-off event for its Summer Meals Program, at Wiggins Park on the Camden Waterfront.
The event featured a welcome from President & CEO Fred Wasiak, remarks from Camden City Mayor Frank Moran and Camden County Freeholder Carmen Rodriguez, tours of FBSJ’s Bus Stop Café, which delivers meals to children who need a safe place to eat their meals, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the 2019 Summer Meals program.
For lunch, the children received their first meal from the program, which last year provided 220,000 meals to 6,000 children in Burlington, Camden, Salem and Gloucester counties.
“Each year our goal has been to grow and expand our Summer Meals program in order to help more children and their families. This year, we are expanding our programs to focus on hungry teens and are adding several vans to deliver the summer meals,” says Wasiak. “This program not only helps hungry children in our community but also provides their parents with peace of mind that their children will not go hungry during the summer. We are proud to be able to take some of the burden of replacing school-provided meals once summer hits.”
Other Kidsfest festivities included a DJ, games and various kid-friendly fun like Puddles Water Truck and water activities sponsored by New Jersey American Water.
It is estimated that more than 57,000 children in South Jersey face food insecurity. The Food Bank’s Summer Meals program provides children with fresh and nutritious meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner for 10 weeks in the summer.
Since its inception in 2010, the FBSJ’s Summer Meals program has provided nearly 1 million meals to thousands of children. The Food Bank of South Jersey has received recognition for its Summer Meals program including a Champion of Feeding Certificate from the State of New Jersey Department of Agriculture.
This year’s Summer Meals program sponsors include: Virtua Health, Inc.; Ivy Rehab; Law Offices of Charny, Karpousis, Altieri & Donoian, P.A.; Bob’s Discount Furniture; J&J Snack Foods; State Farm Insurance; Berkshire Hathaway/Fox & Roach; Beneficial Bank; Holman Enterprises; Bayada Pediatric Services; Deborah Heart & Lung; Freedom Mortgage; Parker McKay; Matt Blatt Mitsubishi; RLS Logistics; Westmont Law; M&T Bank; and New Jersey American Water.
If you are interested in becoming a Summer Meals program sponsor please visit https://foodbanksj.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/SM-SPONSORSHIP.pdf to learn about sponsor opportunities or email partner@foodbanksj.org.
The Food Bank of South Jersey (FBSJ) is the leader in providing safe and nutritional food to people in need throughout South Jersey. FBSJ distributes food, provides nutrition education and cooking courses, and helps food-insecure families and seniors find sustainable ways to improve their lives.
In 2018, FBSJ provided over 10 million pounds of food to approximately 200,000 South Jersey residents. Providing community impact through local support, FBSJ ensures that local donations stay local. FBSJ is a member of Feeding America, our nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. To learn more, visit www.foodbanksj.org.