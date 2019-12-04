PEMBERTON >> Burlington County Freeholder Director Tom Pullion and Freeholder Daniel O’Connell join Prosecutor Scott Coffina for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Forensic Services Center last month at 624 Pemberton Browns Mills Road here.
In 2018, the Board of Chosen Freeholders appropriated funds to retrofit a county-owned facility to provide the Prosecutor’s Office with a brand-new space. The 30,000-square-foot facility will be home to the Prosecutor’s Office Crime Scene Unit, High-Tech Crimes Unit and Evidence Management Unit. The building will contain office space for each unit along with evidence intake areas, laboratories for evidence examination, photograph processing, fingerprint processing, a high-tech crimes lab, operations center, mock crime scene room, and more than 600,000 cubic feet of storage space.
“The Board of Chosen Freeholders prioritized the Prosecutor’s Office project in the 2018-19 budget. After meeting with the Prosecutor’s Office, it became clear that a new facility was necessary for their operations to continue to be successful,” said Freeholder Daniel O’Connell, liaison to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. “This new center consolidates many functions that were previously in separate locations throughout the County. “
“The Forensic Services Center represents a generational project for the Prosecutor’s Office, and we are very grateful for the Freeholder Board’s substantial investment in the important work of our Office and in the safety of all residents of Burlington County,” said Prosecutor Scott Coffina. “This facility will enable us to maximize the productivity of our incredibly talented High-Tech Crimes and Crime Scene Units, both of which invariably support every significant prosecution we pursue. The well-equipped evidence and high-tech labs in this building will greatly enhance our ability to prosecute homicides, online child pornography offenders and child predators, drug-induced-death cases, financial crimes, and harassment and stalking cases, to name just a few. The FSC also presents opportunities for even greater collaboration with our partners in local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.”
“The Board of Chosen Freeholders is proud of the hard work and dedication by Prosecutor Coffina and his team,” said Freeholder Director Tom Pullion. “With the amount of work and cases that the Prosecutor’s Office handles each year, the construction of this facility was of vital importance to keeping up with the need to expedite cases.”
“The Forensic Services Center is the latest example of the Freeholder Board’s implementation of its pledge to improve the safety and security of Burlington County residents,” said Freeholder Daniel O’Connell. “This year, we were excited by the completion of our first school security grant, state-of-the-art upgrades to county emergency communication systems, and all new digital mapping capabilities.”