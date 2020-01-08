Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that a 31-year-old Clementon woman was indicted Jan. 7 for stealing nearly $65,000 from a Mount Laurel day care center where she was employed as the director.
Ashley Offenbacker, of the 300 block of White Horse Pike, was indicted by a grand jury on one count of Theft by Failure to Make Disposition (Second Degree). The indictment was returned Jan. 7 and signed by Prosecutor Coffina. An arraignment will be scheduled soon in Superior Court.
The investigation revealed that Offenbacker, who was responsible for enrollment and billing at Kiddie Academy, instructed several parents to submit tuition payments to her in cash instead of utilizing the business’s online billing system.
She is accused of taking $64,544 from 14 families between November 2017 and January 2019.
The case was presented to the grand jury by Assistant Prosecutor Melissa O’Mara. The investigation was conducted by the Mount Laurel Police Department. The lead investigator was Mount Laurel Police Detective Thomas Corsanico.