Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that a Mount Laurel woman has been indicted for fatally stabbing her mother earlier this year inside the residence they shared at the Ramblewood Village Apartments.
Marisa G. Rivera, 24, of the first block of Pine Cove, was indicted on one count of Murder (First Degree), Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (Third Degree), and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (Fourth Degree).
An arraignment will be scheduled soon in Superior Court. Rivera has been in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly since her arrest.
She is accused of killing her mother, 56-year-old Denise DeNapoli, in the early morning hours of Sept. 6 and then fleeing the apartment. She was arrested several hours later at a Route 73 hotel and taken into custody without incident by Mount Laurel Township police officers.
Denise DeNapoli’s body was discovered by police who were sent to the residence by her employer to conduct a wellness check after she could not be reached by co-workers.
Rivera is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Bob Van Gilst, supervisor of the BCPO Major Crimes Unit – Violent Crimes Section.
The case was investigated by the Mount Laurel Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. The lead investigators are Mount Laurel Police Detective Thomas Corsanico and BCPO Detective Nicholas Villano.