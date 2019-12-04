MOUNT HOLLY >> Burlington County Freeholder Board has unanimously passed a resolution accepting a grant from the New Jersey Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services for the innovative Medication Assisted Treatment program which began in 2018.
“This grant will provide Burlington County Department of Corrections with additional resources to identify, evaluate, and treat inmates entering the facility. This funding will allow for drug counseling and enhance partnerships with community organizations fighting substance abuse disorder,” said Warden Matt Leith. “This program is designed for us to get a better understanding of substance abuse within our community and to more appropriately address the needs of our population.”
“The Board of Chosen Freeholders commend Warden Leith and the Department of Corrections for creating this initiative,” said Freeholder Felicia Hopson, liaison to Corrections. “Improving the quality of lives for all of our residents is a top priority of the Board. This program will go a long way in assisting vulnerable members of our community.”