VOORHEES >> The Voorhees Animal Orphanage (VAO) has announced that the William G. Rohrer Charitable Foundation has awarded a $25,000 grant to help fund construction of the community animal shelter and adoption center’s long-awaited new facility.
“We are beyond grateful for the Rohrer Charitable Foundation’s generous donation,” said Jennifer Bailey, VAO Marketing Director. “As a non-profit, we’ve been scraping and saving for years to make our dream shelter a reality. This grant will help us get one step closer to meeting our $1.6 million goal of funding our ‘Building a Pawsitive Future’ capital campaign to build a new shelter for dogs and cats as they embark on their journey toward their forever homes.”
Since its inception in 1988, the VAO has saved the lives of over 30,000 homeless cats and dogs, including more than 1,800 in 2019. Highlights of the new 8,900 square foot facility (which will double the space of the former shelter) include:
• Dog kennels that are 50 percent larger than the old ones
• Separate cat and dog meet-and-greet rooms
• “Cat Colonies” – space that will allow cats to socialize with each other
• Separate cat area with a larger cat room– offering cats their own sanctuary
• Six ventilation systems to improve cleanliness and reduce the spread of germs and common shelter illnesses such as upper respiratory infections
• Two separate dog kennel wings with a dedicated quarantine area for dogs who are sick or recovering from surgery
• Separate space for medical examinations
• A larger, more accommodating lobby to welcome guests and facilitate adoptions
• A laundry room, feed room and utilities room
• Lunch room for staff that will also serve as meeting space
• Storage space for pet food and supplies
VAO anticipates a Q1 2020 new building grand opening. However, the “Building for a Pawsitive Future” capital campaign is still underway – donations are appreciated. To learn more or to donate, visit https://www.vaonj.org/donate/capital-campaign/.