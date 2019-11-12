stolen check

The Evesham Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the depicted female.

 EVESHAM POLICE

The Evesham Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the depicted female. On Nov. 2, a female attempted to withdraw money from a Marlton TD Bank, utilizing a stolen check and driver’s license. The victim's purse was found to be stolen from her car that was parked at a public park in Gloucester County days prior.

If anyone knows the identity of this female, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.

comments powered by Disqus