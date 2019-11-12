The Evesham Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the depicted female. On Nov. 2, a female attempted to withdraw money from a Marlton TD Bank, utilizing a stolen check and driver’s license. The victim's purse was found to be stolen from her car that was parked at a public park in Gloucester County days prior.
If anyone knows the identity of this female, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.