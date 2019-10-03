EVESHAM >> On Sept. 25 at 7:32 p.m., the pictured suspects shoplifted approximately 400 pairs of undergarments valued at $4,200 from Victoria's Secret, located at 300 South Route 73 here.
Once inside the store, the suspects went to the undergarment display table. One suspected acted as a lookout while the other two began placing handfuls of merchandise inside a large blue Xios shopping bag. The trio is also suspected of committing the same style shoplifting from a Victoria’s Secret Store in Yonkers and Queens, N.Y.
If anyone knows the identity of these suspects, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.