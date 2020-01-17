ATCO >> West Atco, a once-thriving African American community whose juke joints and barbecue establishments attracted visitors from as far away as Philadelphia, will be the featured topic at the February meeting of the Historical Society of Winslow Township, Monday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. at the Edward “Bud” Duble Senior Citizens Center, 33 Cooper Folly Road here.
“It was a self-sufficient town,” recalled Isaiah Hamilton, a longtime West Atco resident who will be among the featured guests at the meeting.
Hamilton said the community formed in the early 20th century as part of the Great Migration of African American people from the South and the subsequent Black Town movement. West Atco included churches, grocery stores, a sandwich shop, and other businesses serving the predominantly African American community.
An unincorporated section of Winslow known as a hamlet, West Atco is located off Vineyard Road. According to Hamilton, a Winslow Township landowner donated the land in order to give African American people a place where they could live.
“These people built their own homes,” said Hamilton. “They dug their basements by hand.”
The program will feature personal memories, as well as significant historic moments in the community, including the devastating Pine Barrens fire of 1963, during which, Hamilton recalled, West Atco residents were urged to congregate at the local ballfield for safety.
“That was when everybody thought the world was coming to an end,” he said.
The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
February is Black History Month, which is celebrated around the nation.
The Historical Society of Winslow Township meets the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m., unless it falls on a holiday. For more information, visit the society’s website, WinslowHistory.org.