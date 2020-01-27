Cranberry Pines Elementary School female third graders raised more than $425 for the Burlington County Animal Shelter with a hot cocoa stand Jan. 19 in Medford. Pictured with three Medford police officers who came out to support the stand are, front row, from left, Archer DiEgidio, Jayden Rhee, Braydon Whitney, Brooklyn Brown and Danny Caravello. Kneeling are Mia Popp and Avery Brady. In the back row are Natalie Gasek, Stella Whitney, Kyleigh Harris, Liliana Caravello, Ava Ford, Henley Brown and Claire DiEgidio.