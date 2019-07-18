MEDFORD >> Medford Township Manager Kathy Burger has announced that through a cooperative arrangement with the steering committee of the Cranberry Hall Senior Center, the hours at the Senior Center will be extended during heat warnings and emergencies in order for Medford seniors without air conditioning to seek relief.
The expanded hours on heat warning and emergency days will be 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. weekdays, and from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Cranberry Hall, located behind the Medford Municipal Building at 17 North Main Street, has a large screen TV with cable access, free wi-fi, and a library of books, magazines, cards and some table games. Seniors who wish to visit Cranberry Hall may also bring their own food and drink, as there is a small kitchen with a refrigerator, microwave and stove.
For more information about the other programs and activities available to seniors citizens at Cranberry Hall, visit www.MedfordTownship.com/seniorcitizens or call 609-654-2608 ext. 318.