The Evesham Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the depicted female, who opened two lines of credit with a Marlton woman’s stolen identity.
The suspect then proceeded to make over $4,000 in unauthorized charges at stores in Lancaster and Easton, Pa.
If anyone knows the identity of this female, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.