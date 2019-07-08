CAMDEN >> The Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center in Camden will host KrocFest on Saturday, July 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. onsite at 1865 Harrison Avenue in celebration of five years of serving the community at the Kroc Center.
KrocFest will kick-off with a press event at 11 a.m. and feature a variety of free, family-friendly activities for people of all ages throughout the day. Activities include: barbeque refreshments including hotdogs, snacks and ice cream, an obstacle course, a community mural, athletic challenges, live animals, Touch-A-Truck, pictures with mascots RJ Kroc and the Rutgers Raptor, photo opportunities in the Wells Fargo Stagecoach, the Camden County Pop Up Library, a visit from New Jersey American Water’s community education van Puddles, face painting, live performances, live music, exciting giveaways and more!
The community festival will be held in celebration of the Kroc Center’s 5th anniversary of serving both those in the City of Camden and those throughout the greater region. In recent years, the Kroc Center has seen tremendous growth and continues to actively transform lives through diverse programming and community outreach. Since its opening in 2014, the Kroc Center has welcomed nearly 1 million visitors and directly served more than 20,000 individuals each year.
“We are blessed to have the opportunity to gather as a community to celebrate such a pivotal milestone for our organization,” said Major Terry Wood, Salvation Army Kroc Administrator. “We are so proud to be a part of the Camden community – as we reflect on how far we have come, we also look to the future with much excitement.”
KrocFest is presented by New Jersey American Water, with sponsor BabstCalland and media sponsor the Anointed News Journal. The event is made possible with the support of event partners including: Camden County, Camden County Police Department, Camden County Pop-Up Library, Camden Enrollment, Camden Monarchs, Camden Sophisticated Sisters, Center for Aquatic Sciences, City of Camden, Cooper’s Ferry Partnership, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, Kingsway Church, Mastery Schools, Millennium Skate World, Pinnacle Parkour Academy, Quattro Bassi Tuba Quartet, Rutgers-Camden Athletics & Recreational Services, Rutgers-Camden Center for the Arts, The Salvation Army Kroc Center Philadelphia Jazz Orchestra, Thomas/Boyd Communications, Tri-State K-9 Crisis Response Team and Wells Fargo.
For more information, contact Ben Ovadia at 856-780-0870 or Benjamin.Ovadia@USE.SalvationArmy.Org.