MOUNT LAUREL >> During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Capehart Scatchard held a “Jeans Month” fund-raiser for the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. (NBCF).
To support the cause, attorneys and staff were asked to donate $25 to wear jeans to work for the entire month of October. For those employees who did not wish to participate the entire month, a $2 donation was requested every day they wore jeans to the office. The firm has announced that “Jeans Month” raised $1,434 for NBCF.
The National Breast Cancer Foundation was founded in 1991 by breast cancer survivor, Janelle Hail. NBCF continues to grow every year to help more and more women around the world by educating them about breast cancer and providing free mammograms to women in need.
