Lenape High School has announced its commended students in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program. Pictured are front row, from left, Jacqueline Zac, Regan King and Emily Michnowski. In the middle row are Jack Troilo, Sanjana Shah, Claire Zhang and Daniel Lam. In the back row are Alexander Chiommino, Ethan Francoeur, Abhijat Chauhan, Jevon Torres and Samuel Mohnacs.