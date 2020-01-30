MEDFORD >> Lenape High School staff members Michael Curcio and Lynn Stow have been recognized as Teacher of the Year and Educational Services Professional of the Year, respectively, at the school’s winter pep rally.
Below are summaries of the comments made by Lenape principal Tony Cattani:
"Mr. Curcio is a champion of teamwork and thinks more about the people he surrounds himself with than his actual self. Upon receiving this recognition, Mike noted that it is a team award. Mike firmly believes that everyone in the Health/Physical Education Department gives their best effort to make sure the team is successful. However, it is Mike’s leadership that has contributed to the team’s success. In the classroom, Mike creates a sense of belonging for all of his students, making everyone feel comfortable and respected. Mike plans lessons that allow his students to engage content through experiences that he designs. Mike is an expert in making cross-curricular connections, spending countless hours planning interdisciplinary projects with his colleagues in the Math and English Departments. These projects give students a context in which to embed new information because of the relevance to their personal lives. Michael Curcio is a winner and overall asset to Lenape High School. Although he does not need this title to define him, he certainly deserves it."
"As a para-professional, Ms. Lynn Stow has always been an exceptional assistant and advocate to her students. No one can deny her passion, her love, and her commitment. Lynn is always coming up with new ways to make her students engaged and comfortable. Currently, Lynn is assigned as a one-on-one with a special-needs student whose need requires constant training and collaborating with district staff and outside contractors. Lynn has met all these requirements with dedication and a positive attitude. Lynn has completed numerous continuing education hours that directly relate to her student’s specific learning needs. Lynn is so amazing and she inspires others to go above and beyond in their relationship with students."