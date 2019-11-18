MEDFORD >> Under the direction of Steve Waldron, the Lenape Marching Band continued its “Tradition of Excellence” by winning two championship titles earlier this month.
On Nov. 2, the band performed at the New Jersey Regional Championship in Old Bridge. The band scored an 89.2 and took the caption award for Best Visual, edging out their closest competitor by one tenth of a point.
On Nov. 3, the band traveled to Wayne for the rescheduled New Jersey State Championship. Lenape took first place with a winning score of 93.5. They also took the caption awards for Best Music, Best Color Guard, and Best Overall Effect.
This is Lenape’s sixth consecutive New Jersey State title and 10th in the last 11 years. The two titles are the 28th and 29th in the program’s history.