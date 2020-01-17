SHAMONG >> The Lenape Regional High School District (LRHSD) no longer will publish or release class rank automatically. The district’s new class rank policy, which was adopted by the LRHSD Board of Education on Jan. 8, will take effect starting with the Class of 2024, meaning students entering the district as freshmen in Fall 2020.
“This decision was made after much research and deliberation on our part to make adjustments that better communicate our students’ academic achievements, as well as support their mental health and overall wellness throughout their high school experience,” LRHSD Superintendent Dr. Carol Birnbohm said. “While consistent with what many other school districts have already done away with, this came out of our community engagement meetings held last year as part of our Strategic Planning process.”
Strategic Planning Committee members found, through an internal review, that class rank unnecessarily increased competition within LRHSD high schools, subsequently increasing stress and anxiety among students. It also deterred many students from choosing courses based on their interests or those in line with their career aspirations, because they instead chose courses that could improve their rank.
Leaders also surveyed more than 90 college and university admissions officers representing institutions most frequently attended by LRHSD. They sought information on the overall process for measuring student achievement, including the consideration of class rank. Fewer than five of the institutions questioned even require class rank. The majority noted that they most heavily weigh the following criteria: GPA, rigor of high school courses, SAT/ACT scores and the holistic scoring of an applicant.
In those limited circumstances in the future when a college or university requires class rank, LRHSD will provide a student’s rank to that institution once the student and the parent/guardian complete a waiver.
LRHSD’s new class rank policy, 5430, appears in full on the district website, lrhsd.org, under the Administration tab. Direct questions about the policy to Heather Xenakis, hxenakis@lrhsd.org.
Parents of students in the Class of 2024 can also learn more at their respective high school’s 8th Grade Parent Night:
Shawnee, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 6 p.m., Auditorium
Lenape, Thursday, Jan. 23, 6 p.m., Auditorium
Seneca, Thursday, Jan. 23, 6 p.m., Auditorium
Cherokee, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center