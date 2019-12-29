MEDFORD >> On Dec. 18th, 2019, Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Samantha Coon was awarded the Legion of Valor Bronze Cross for Achievement.
Coon is a senior and the Cadet Battalion Commander of the Lenape High School JROTC.
Lieutenant Colonel Ronald M. Tuczak, U.S. Army (Retired), Senior Army Instructor, commented, “I have never seen this awarded to a JROTC cadet in my seven years of teaching JROTC.”
It is awarded through an extensive nomination process and includes nominees from all branches of JROTC – Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines. The candidates are selected by a committee from the Legion of Valor (an organization comprised of our Nation’s military heroes who have received the Distinguish Service Cross or Medal of Honor).
Additionally, out of all of the Army JROTC Cadets in the world – more than 1,400 programs and 140,000 cadets - only a handful receive this recognition.