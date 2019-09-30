The Burlington County Library System has announced an outstanding new series of live music and dance performances that will be offered to the public on Friday nights this fall.
Presented in the Burlington County Library auditorium in Westampton, the “Live at the Library” series takes entertainment to the next level with an exciting mix of high-caliber talent that residents can enjoy close to home. The events kick off Oct. 4 when a Frankie Valli tribute band takes the stage and conclude Nov. 15 with a breathtaking performance showcasing Korean dance. Tickets, which cost just $10 per adult and $5 per child under 12, are on sale now at the BCLS website and seating is limited.
All shows begin at 7 p.m. and doors open at 6:45 p.m. The 2019 fall “Live at the Library” lineup includes:
• Oct. 4 – “A Tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons” presented by national touring group Lights Out.
• Oct. 11 – "A Tribute to the Best of Soul Train" presented by multifaceted band To The Max.
• Oct. 25 – "Korean Percussion" presented by the New York Korean Traditional Marching Band and the World Traditional Orchestra “Peace.”
• Nov. 8 – "A Tribute to Stevie Wonder and Earth, Wind & Fire" presented by tribute band Earth Wonder Fire.
• Nov. 15 – "Korean Dance" presented by Woorigarak Korean Cultural Arts Center.
The Burlington County Library is located at 5 Pioneer Boulevard off Woodlane Road in Westampton.