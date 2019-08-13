Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that a 31-year-old Lumberton man was sentenced Aug. 2 to 14 years in New Jersey state prison for robbing a Mount Holly convenience store at gunpoint twice during a three-day period in late 2017.
Under an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office, Brian J. Bowers pled guilty in May to two counts of Armed Robbery (First Degree) in exchange for the 14-year term. He must serve 85 percent before becoming eligible for parole.
When handing down the sentence, the Hon. Gerard H. Breland, J.S.C., ordered Bowers to make restitution in the amount of $4,001.
“The dangerous, reckless actions of this defendant directly threatened those working in the store and put members of the public at risk,” Prosecutor Coffina said. “This is a just result, and we will continue to pursue strong sentences for offenses of this nature.”
The investigation revealed that on the evening of Oct. 17, 2017, Bowers entered the Lucky 7 Deli on Route 38 in Mount Holly wearing a hooded sweatshirt that was pulled tightly around his head and face.
He approached the register, pulled out a silver revolver and demanded money, telling the clerk that he would be killed if he did not comply.
The same scenario was repeated two days later, on Oct. 19, 2017. Bowers, who lives nearby on Marjoran Drive, was arrested without incident in February 2018.
Bowers was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Louis Casadia. The investigation was conducted by detectives from the Mount Holly Police Department, with assistance from the Prosecutor’s Office and New Jersey State Police.