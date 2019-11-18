Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Edgewater Park Township Police Chief Robert D. Hess have announced that a 53-year-old man has been charged with killing his mother inside of her residence at the Courtyard Apartments complex.
Brian Templeton, who was staying with his mother at her unit in the 100 block of Cornwall Court, was charged last week with Murder (First Degree) and Desecration of Human Remains (Second Degree).
He is presently being guarded at a medical facility, where he is being treated for an ongoing condition. Upon release, he will be scheduled for a detention hearing in Superior Court, and the case will then be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.
The investigation began Nov. 11 after an employee of the complex asked police to check on 77-year-old Doris Templeton because she had not been seen nor heard from in more than two weeks.
The investigation revealed that Brian Templeton killed his mother inside of her apartment, put her body into a chest and loaded it into the back of his car. He then moved the car to the parking lot of a pizza shop in Willingboro where he was employed as a driver and began utilizing his mother’s car for transportation.
The body was discovered Nov. 11 afternoon by investigators. An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head.
Templeton will be prosecuted by BCPO Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Hutchinson. The investigation is being conducted by detectives from the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the Edgewater Park Township Police Department.