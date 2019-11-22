EDGEWATER PARK >> Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Edgewater Park Township Police Chief Robert D. Hess have announced that a Beverly City man who was arrested earlier this week on narcotics offenses has been charged with operating a methamphetamine lab in a township home.
Daniel Lilly, 27, was charged with Maintaining or Operating a Controlled Dangerous Substance Production Facility (First Degree). He remains in Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending an appearance in Superior Court. The charges against him will be presented to a grand jury for possible indictment.
The charges stem from an investigation that originated after Lilly and an acquaintance, Tammy Coppoletta, 35, of Lindenwold, were stopped by Florence Township police on Nov. 16 for a motor vehicle violation.
Lilly and Coppoletta, who was driving the car, were both found to be in possession of controlled dangerous substances and were charged. Additional charges were filed after a search of the vehicle by Florence Police Officer Nicholas Czepiel and K-9 Bolo revealed materials that are used to manufacture methamphetamine.
The Burlington County Hazardous Materials Unit was called to the scene and safely contained the chemicals.
On Nov. 19, a search warrant was executed at a Colonial Road residence in Edgewater Park that resulted in the seizure of chemicals and equipment from the garage area that were being used by Lilly for methamphetamine production.
The investigation was conducted by the BCPO Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force, the New Jersey State Police, the Florence Township Police Department and the Edgewater Park Township Police Department.