Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that a 22-year-old Pemberton Township man pled guilty Dec. 18 in Superior Court to driving impaired and causing a crash late last year in Woodland Township that killed a friend who was traveling in his vehicle.
Under an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office, Donald Shinn pled guilty to Vehicular Homicide (Second Degree) in exchange for a four-year term in New Jersey state prison. The Hon. James J. Morley, J.S.C. scheduled sentencing for Feb. 7, 2020.
The investigation began on Dec. 22, 2018 just after 3 a.m. when New Jersey State Police Troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Road 563.
The investigation revealed that Shinn’s Toyota Tundra left the roadway and struck several trees after attempting to illegally pass another vehicle. Cody Watson, 20, of Pemberton Township, was seated in the front passenger’s seat and was pronounced dead at the scene. Shinn was treated for moderate injuries at a local hospital. A third passenger seated in the rear of the vehicle declined to accept medical treatment.
Toxicology tests performed on blood drawn from Shinn following the crash indicated he was legally impaired at the time of the incident.
The investigation was conducted the New Jersey State Police. Shinn is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Joshua Dennis, supervisor of the BCPO Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit.