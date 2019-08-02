Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that a 25-year-old man has been indicted for causing the death of his mother by beating and kicking her late last year in the Maple Shade apartment where they resided.
Brooks Nelson, of the 100 block of Great Road, was indicted by a Burlington County Grand Jury on charges of murder (first degree), possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (third degree), and unlawful possession of a weapon (fourth degree).
The indictment was returned July 30 and signed by Prosecutor Coffina. An arraignment will be held soon in Superior Court in Mount Holly.
On the morning of Dec. 12, 2018, officers from the Maple Shade Police Department were called to the Roberts Mills apartment complex for a report of a domestic disturbance involving a knife.
Arriving officers found his mother, Sherri Horton, 52, on the ground outside of the residence. Nelson had fled in a relative’s car, but stopped in another part of the complex and was taken into custody as he pounded on a neighbor’s door.
Sherri Horton died on June 9 at a Philadelphia care facility. The Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office listed the cause of death as complications due to a blunt impact injury to the head. She had also been stabbed during the attack.
Nelson was initially indicted for Attempted Murder and Aggravated Assault in March. He is presently being detained in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly.
Nelson is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Hutchinson. The investigation was conducted by detectives from the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the Maple Shade Police Department. The lead investigators are BCPO Detective Tony Luyber and Maple Shade Detective Scott Supernowicz.