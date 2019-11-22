Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher Fletcher have announced that a Maple Shade used car dealer has been charged with altering temporary license plates that were provided to customers in an effort to conceal the fact that he sold vehicles for which he did not have possession of the title of ownership.
Gavry Nelson, 36, of Medford Lane in Willingboro, was charged with two counts of Forgery (Third Degree) and two counts of Tampering (Fourth Degree). He was also issued a summons for placing counterfeit license plates on a motor vehicle.
Arrangements are being made for Nelson to surrender himself to the Maple Shade Police Department to be processed on the charges. The case will then be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.
The investigation began after a Maple Shade Police Department patrol officer pulled over a vehicle for having a temporary license plate with an altered expiration date.
The investigation revealed that Nelson, the owner of The Automotive Outlet at Route 38 and Stiles Avenue, was selling vehicles he had obtained at auctions even though he was unable to take possession of the title because the vehicles had liens placed on them.
Nelson did not disclose to the buyers that he was selling a vehicle without possession of the title. In attempt to cover his actions, Nelson would repeatedly provide the purchasers with new temporary license plates that had been altered to extend the expiration date. His failure to secure the titles meant that those who purchased the vehicles were unable to register them with the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, which has opened an investigation into Nelson’s actions.
Consumers who suspect they have been victimized by this business are asked to call the Maple Shade Police Department at 856-234-8300.
The lead investigators on the case are Maple Shade Patrol Officers Justin Jericho and Anthony King.