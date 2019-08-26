Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Medford Lakes Police Chief Robert Dugan Jr. have announced that a 48-year-old borough man has been charged with possessing child pornography.
Jeffrey L. McGuigan, of the first block of Mohawk Trail, was charged with one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Third Degree).
The investigation began earlier this year after the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding McGuigan’s online activities.
The investigation revealed that McGuigan would utilize an online search engine to seek out child pornography.
He was taken into custody yesterday morning at his residence following the execution of a search warrant. Multiple electronic devices were seized and will be examined by detectives from the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit.
The case will now be prepared for presentation to a Burlington County Grand Jury for possible indictment.
The investigation was conducted by the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit, with assistance from United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office, the Cinnaminson Township Police Department and the Medford Lakes Police Department.
The Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit is a member of the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the New Jersey State Police Cyber Terrorism Task Force. The Cinnaminson Township Police Department, which is also a member of the ICAC Task Force, presently has an investigator who serves as a Task Force Officer assigned to the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit.