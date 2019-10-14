VINELAND >> Janet Clancy of Medford was the lucky New Jersey’s Heartlander to win a beautiful, one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted Glass Pumpkin and a Family Pack of four tickets to the 21st Annual Wheaton Arts Festival of Fine Craft here.
Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center, founded as Wheaton Village in 1968, is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to engage artists and audiences in an evolving exploration of creativity. WheatonArts has earned regional, national and international recognition for its unique collections and programs. The Museum of American Glass is at the heart of the Center, housing the most comprehensive collection of glass produced in America. It is one of only eight museums in New Jersey to be accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.
