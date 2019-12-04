CAMDEN >> Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki have reported an adult female who was found in Farnham Park Dec. 2 here.
At approximately 12:12 p.m., Camden County Police responded to reports of an unconscious female in the park near the 1600 block of Baird Boulevard. When officers arrived, they located the victim, Hayley Steinberg, 31, of Medford, deceased at the scene.
The Gloucester/Camden/Salem County Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death to be multiple stab wounds, and the manner of death to be Homicide.
The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing. No additional information is being released at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Jose Rosado at 609-422-6291 or Camden County Police Detective Sean Miller at 856- 757-7042.