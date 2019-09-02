MOUNT LAUREL >> In an effort to help local children prepare for the upcoming school year, employees of Capehart Scatchard recently collected school supplies to benefit Operation Fill-A-Backpack, sponsored by Oaks Integrated Care.
Additionally, on Aug. 14, the firm held a Jeans Day fund-raiser to support the cause. Attorneys and staff donated $2 to wear jeans to work for the day. Over $250 was raised, and will be sent, along with the many school supplies collected, to Oaks Integrated Care.
Oaks Integrated Care is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for children, adults and families living with a mental illness, addiction or developmental disability.
