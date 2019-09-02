capehart scatchard

Capehart Scatchard employees recently collected school supplies to benefit Operation Fill-A-Backpack, sponsored by Oaks Integrated Care. In the front row are, from left, Jessica Ream and Maria Lee. In the back row are Francine Viden, Miriam Gricco, Mary Ellen Rose, Howard Vogel, Mark Wiltshire, Karen Delsignore, Beth Hopkins, Kristen Mowery and Florence Schiavo.

MOUNT LAUREL >> In an effort to help local children prepare for the upcoming school year, employees of Capehart Scatchard recently collected school supplies to benefit Operation Fill-A-Backpack, sponsored by Oaks Integrated Care.

Additionally, on Aug. 14, the firm held a Jeans Day fund-raiser to support the cause. Attorneys and staff donated $2 to wear jeans to work for the day. Over $250 was raised, and will be sent, along with the many school supplies collected, to Oaks Integrated Care.

Oaks Integrated Care is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for children, adults and families living with a mental illness, addiction or developmental disability.

