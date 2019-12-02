MOUNT LAUREL >> Attorneys and staff at Capehart Scatchard have helped make the season brighter for the youth and families in need served by Legacy Treatment Services. During the month of November, food and monetary donations were collected at the law firm to benefit the nonprofit organization’s Annual Holiday Food Drive.
Legacy Treatment Services is a human service agency dedicated to improving the lives of children, adults and families struggling with behavioral health and developmental challenges.
