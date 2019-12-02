Attorneys and staff at Capehart Scatchard have helped make the season brighter for the youth and families in need served by Legacy Treatment Services. During the month of November, food and monetary donations were collected at the law firm to benefit the nonprofit organization’s Annual Holiday Food Drive. Pictured from left are Thomas Clark, Florence Schiavo, Sergio Scuteri, Marilyn Forbes, Virginia Foy, Allison Johnson, Gabrielle Bantivoglio, Arlene Mulvihill, Sherry Williams, Andrew Bradley, Carolyn Levis, Kelly Ann Dugan, Voris Tejada, Vincent Cieslik and Betsy Ramos.