Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Mount Laurel Police Chief Stephen Riedener have announced that a 28-year-old township man was charged Aug. 15 with possessing child pornography.
Robert J. Dwyer, of Hollowell Way, was charged with one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Third Degree).
The investigation began earlier this year after the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding Dwyer’s online activities.
The investigation revealed that Dwyer would utilize an online search engine to seek out child pornography.
He was taken into custody this morning at his residence following the execution of a search warrant. Multiple electronic devices were seized and will be examined by detectives from the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit.
The case will now be prepared for presentation to a Burlington County Grand Jury for possible indictment.
The investigation was conducted by the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit, with assistance from United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office, and the Mount Laurel Township Police Department. The lead investigator is BCPO Detective Kevin Sobotka.
The Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit is a member of the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the New Jersey State Police Cyber Terrorism Task Force.