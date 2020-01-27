Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Mount Laurel Police Chief Stephen Riedener have announced that a 34-year-old Mount Laurel man has been charged with possessing child pornography.
Brian Horner, of the 200 block of Saint David Drive, was charged with one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Third Degree).
The investigation began after the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit received information regarding Horner’s online activities from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The investigation revealed that Horner was utilizing a search engine to locate and view child pornography online. He was taken into custody at his residence following the execution of a search warrant on Jan. 22. Electronic devices seized from his residence will be examined by detectives from the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit.
The case will now be prepared for presentation to a Burlington County Grand Jury for possible indictment. Horner will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Remy.
The investigation was conducted by the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit, with assistance from United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office, the Mount Laurel Township Police Department and the Cinnaminson Township Police Department. The lead investigator was BCPO Detective Kevin Sobotka.
The Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit and the Cinnaminson Township Police Department are members of the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The BCPO also belongs to the New Jersey State Police Cyber Terrorism Task Force.